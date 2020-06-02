Digital Original: Benton boy swims 46 laps helping bring awareness to George Floyd’s death

BENTON, Ark. – A 9-year-old boy is using his love for swimming as a way of paying his respects to George Floyd — an unarmed black man who was killed by a white officer in Minneapolis.

Jackson Haynes is from Benton and a swimmer.

He admits he was sad and upset when first learning of Floyd’s death — who was held down by a white officer until he went motionless and died.

The young swimmer says when his parents told him he couldn’t attend the downtown march; he did the one thing he knows best – swimming.

“I swam 46 laps for the age of George,” says Haynes.

Haynes says swimming is a sport where a person can only take brief gasps of air during strokes. He says his friend came out to support him and even helped him create a sign with the words, “I Can’t Breathe.”

He hopes his small act of respect will help bring awareness to a senseless death.