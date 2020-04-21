Digital Original: Benton student shows benefits of staying motivated during COVID-19

BENTON, Ark. – Parents and Children are navigating school remotely. One high school student is showing why finishing school a month early is the way to go.

Arturo Guillen Jr. from Benton is finishing up his freshmen year a lot sooner than he expected.

He says when he first switched to online classes he didn’t know what to do and felt unmotivated, but he took each one by one to get it all done.

Now today he is celebrating his 15th birthday and done with his freshmen classes. He hopes to be a motivation for others to finish school early and get back to being a kid.

“You can get creative. Have a little art session. Draw a little bit – Write to somebody. Do some dishes – clean around the house, maybe,” said Guillen.

With Arkansas students spending the rest of the school year remotely, it comes with some challenges for parents and students.

Five tips for parents to help children learn at home during coronavirus

Create space for learning Make schedule breaks (lunch, snack time, recess) Allow students to do social chats with friends Limit distraction Keep in touch with teachers and other educators

