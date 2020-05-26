Digital Original: Blind, and visually impaired helping local veterans with handmade face masks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In light of COVID-19, one local company is helping to keep our veterans and those helping them on the front lines safe by making and donating face masks.

Curtis Chase is the Director of Operations at IFB Solutions in Little Rock.

The company is one of the largest employers of people who are blind or visually impaired.

He says the company has begun manufacturing masks for the U-S Air Force and for local Veteran’s Hospitals in the cities in which they operate.

Curtis adds the employee at the Little Rock Facility feels they are helping to serve our country by doing this.

“They made a decision to donate the masks to the VA hospitals. We donated 250 of the cloth masks, which actually go to the VA patients, and then we donated 250 of the N-95 masks for all the health care providers,” said Curtis.

Click here if you would like to purchase a masks.

News release from IFB Solutions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – In light of the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on local medical providers, and in honor of Military Appreciation Month, IFB Solutions Little Rock will be donating 500 masks to the Central Arkansas Veteran’s Healthcare System. They will provide 250 cloth masks for the veteran patient population and 250 N95 masks for the medical team members treating patients on the front lines. The cloth masks were produced by people who are blind or visually impaired.

“As a veteran, I am honored every day to give back through the military manufacturing contracts we have at IFB Solutions,” said Curtis Chase, director of operations at IFB Solutions in Little Rock. “To be able to go beyond that work and donate to fellow veterans, and the medical teams serving them in central Arkansas, is an honor. We hope that these provide a sense of security for patients as they continue to seek medical care during these uncertain times.”

IFB Solutions, the nation’s largest employer of people who are blind or visually impaired, has several manufacturing contracts with the military. In light of coronavirus, IFB has been deemed essential to the security of the nation and a critical manufacturer for the Armed Forces by the U.S. Dept. of Defense, therefore certain lines of business have remained open and operating.

Masks are also available for purchase by the public. The washable, 100% cotton knit masks are available in packs of 50 for $149.49 with free shipping. They are available online at bscsource.com, and each sale helps provide employment for people who are blind or visually impaired.

In addition to the masks they are donating to the Veteran’s Healthcare System, IFB Solutions in Winston-Salem facility is currently contracted to produce 10,000 masks for the U.S. Air Force. IFB’s order for the Air Force masks is part of a larger agreement for up to 576,000 masks managed by fellow AbilityOne agency LCI, based in Durham, N.C. IFB, along with five other agencies, are all producing masks to fulfill the entire contract. All of the participating agencies and LCI provide employment opportunities for people who are blind or visually impaired.