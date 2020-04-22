Digital Original: 66-year-old CARTI concierge staying positive for clients during COVID-19 outbreak

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A local man went from sweeping floors to helping sweep people off their feet, literally!

Kenneth Maddox, 66, better known as “Mr. Kenneth,” is a concierge at the CARTI Cancer Center.

He started his role at CARTI in housekeeping, but his warm smile and uplifting words helped him grow to his current position – concierge.

“I love helping people. We all in this together. We have to try to help one another,” says Maddox.

As hospitals and clinics continue to navigate the impact of the novel coronavirus, Maddox continues to work his assigned role.

He serves as the liaison between helping the patients that arrive at the center and assisting them with safely getting inside where they can seek treatment.

“I love my job,” Maddox says.

He says he understands his role is important which is why he continues to work despite the COVID-19 outbreak.

“There is a higher power other than us working. That’s what I keep in my mind. I am doing this for a greater good,” he says.

Maddox says it’s important to him to help keep the people around him positive during these uncertain times.

You can find him working alongside the valet parking staff helping to greet visitors or at times assisting new arrivals with information.

He says he aims to make each guest feel comfortable and treats them as he would his own parents.

CARTI helps keep Maddox and all the staff updated on the latest COVID-19 information.