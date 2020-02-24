Digital Original: Church community rallies together to raise $55k for 4-year-old boy with rare kidney disease

BENTON, Ark. – One local church community is showing the power of faith after one of their young members is finally getting the miracles his family has been praying for.

Chris Owen is a member of Holland Chapel Baptist Church in Benton. The same church 4-year-old Zane Westbrook and his family attend.

Zane Westbrook is described as a happy 4-year-old boy, despite having a rare kidney disease.

Zane is not like other kids, because when he was just 19-months-old his parents found out their son had Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS).

FSGS is a type of kidney disease that eventually causes the organs to fail and could be life-threatening if not given a transplant.

“This comes down to community,” says Owen. “We’re seeing this incredible community here – fairly small town, a small community rally around him and the whole family.”

Last October, Zane had a medical scare and had both kidneys removed. He then started dialysis; having a hemodialysis line put in his neck and then a peritoneal dialysis line put in his belly.

“Just a regular little boy, like all the rest of them, running up and down the aisles here in church and playing with his sister,” says Owen.

Zane’s family reached out to the Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA), a nonprofit dedicated to organizing and guiding the community in raising funds for transplant-related expenses.

Local volunteers aimed to raise an estimated $55,000 to assist with transplant-related expenses throughout Zane’s lifetime.

On Sunday, February 16, Owen and other church members worked with COTA to organize a fundraising breakfast to help with Zane’s medical bills.

Zane Westbrook and his father stand outside Arkansas Children’s Hospital ahead of kidney transplant surgery; dad will be giving his son a kidney.

Owen says he believed the church community would raise the money but never expected it to happen so quickly.

“It was mindblowing we were able to raise $8,200 in a three-hour span,” Owen says with excitement. “There was a gentleman who drove from Sherwood because he saw it on the news – wrote us a check for $2,000 and left it at the door.”

On Monday, less then two weeks after the “faithful” breakfast – Zane will be getting the kidney transplant he and his family have been asking for.

“Today the family is checking into the Arkansas Children’s Hospital to prep for surgery tomorrow. Where he will get a new kidney,” he says.

Zane will receive one of his father’s kidneys.

If you would like to learn more about Zane or COTA community fundraising support, click here.