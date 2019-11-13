Digital Original: FBI honors its agents killed in the line of duty

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Behind the secure doors of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) office in Little Rock, is a wall of photos of special agents.

“The never forgets slogan is important because it helps us remember who we are. Why we are here. Why we do what we do and that sometimes in the course of our duties as law enforcement officers we are called upon to make the ultimate sacrifice,” says Ryan Kennedy, FBI spokesperson.

It’s called the “Service Martyrs Wall” and it honors FBI agents who gave their lives helping to keep people safe.

Ryan Kennedy, FBI spokesperson and agent, reads stories of fallen agents off the Service Martyrs Wall.

“Every FBI office has a Service Martyrs Wall that we use to help remember those agents and employees who have died performing their duty to their country,” Kennedy adds.

Kennedy says the wall lists agents designated as serivce martyrs – who are those killed in the line of duty as the result of a direct adversarial force or by the hands of a criminal.

“Each one of the photographs contains a short biography about the individual and how they lost their lives as a reminder again as to why we are here,” he continues.

Some of the photos date as far back as 1933 when agents lost their lives during a shootout while investigating the Kansas City Massacre case.

Click here to see more of the photos and stories of fallen agents.