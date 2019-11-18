Digital Original: Little Rock Hall player signs to Division I program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Believing in yourself is the first step to becoming a winner, says Carlos Miller Jr., a senior at Hall High School.

Miller Jr. is a 6’3″ guard who attends the high school in Little Rock. He recently signed a national letter of intent with the Air Force Academy after being recruited to play Division I basketball for the college.

History seems to be repeating it’s self at the school, since he is not the first to do this. Miller is following in the same footsteps as his idol and an alumni Bobby Portis — who went on to be drafted by the Chicago Bulls and now plays center for the New York Knicks.

Miller says he has a message for all young people out there about believing in yourself.

“Growing up I was thinking just kept working it’s going to get there someday and I will tell anyone else who is falling their dreams just keep working and don’t let anyone tell you any different and get that self-doubt out of your mind,” he says. “Because you’re the only one else stopping you – nobody else can.”

Just 6 years ago… Hall High School alumni Bobby Portis made Warrior history by signing to play for the Arkansas Razorbacks.













As for miller, he’s excited to see what the future holds.