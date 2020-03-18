DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Little Rock veterinarian hopes to calm the fears of pet owners

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Already multiple health organizations have come out stating pets and animals aren’t at risk for contracting COVID-19.

However, One local veterinarian says he is still getting calls from his pet owners and hopes to calm their fears.







Doctor Bill Miller a Veterinarian at the Arkansas Veterinary Specialists & Emergency in Little Rock says for pet owners to not worry as long as you are being smart and safe.

Pets can’t contract the virus, but if they come in contact with a person who is showing symptoms like coughing or sneezing — it may be best practice to wipe your fur friend down before letting them back in the house.

“So if you had an infected person who was to pet your dog or to sneeze on your dog. Then there is a possibility that they could sere as a fulminate to carry the virus into your house but currently, there is evidence that suggests that cats or dogs can contract the COVID-19,” says Dr. Miller.

Now the virus can live on surfaces… however, The American Veterinary Medical Association released a statement saying it is *very unlikely* a person would contract the virus by touching or playing with pets.

Go here for more information.