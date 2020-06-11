Digital Original: Local artist helping to preserve Little Rock murals

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One local artist is hoping to help preserve the murals around central Arkansas with a clear coat of paint.

Robin Tucker from Little Rock is helping to protect the local artist’s work by adding a clear coat of anti-graffiti paint.

The artist himself says he understands the importance and significance of the recent murals that have gone up around town, which is why he is doing it all for free.

Tucker says the coating makes it easy to simply wash off any graffiti.

“Powerwash that off the clear coat will stay on and protects the mural,” said Tucker.

Tucker has been working with local businesses to help protect artwork.