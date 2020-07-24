Digital Original: Local company helping to provide face coverings for public

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark – A local manufacturing company is helping keep people safe with their unique and colorful face masks.

Reed Chandler works for a global textual company in Little Rock and recently started his own online company called “MaskMyFace.Com”.

Since the pandemic started the young entrepreneur and his colleague have been running a two-man operation helping to distribute face coverings to local businesses and organizations across the state.

Locally, they have given out more than 10,000 face coverings to help those in need.

Chandler says he started the new online businesses because he saw a need to keep those locally and beyond safe and protected.

“Back in March if you remember you couldn’t find a mask anywhere. There were pictures on the news of people rags around their face, first responders. We felt that it was time for us – we felt compelled to step up in a time of need and use our preexisting channels to “









“Help out,” says Chandler.

The company has already shipped to every country across the U.S., including Canada and Puerto Rico.

Aside from ordering online, MaskMyFace.com has recently opened its own storefront located at 713 N Main St, North Little Rock, AR 72114.

