DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Local family uses the power of Zoom to make a big addition to their family

VILONIA, Ark. – The coronavirus pandemic may have the power to halt jobs, schools and social activities of any kind, but it can’t stop one local family from adopting their new daughter.

Ben and Kellie comer from Vilonia say they’ve spent the last five years wanting to adopt their daughter Destiny, but as the months got closer to finalizing the adoption the coronavirus crisis began spreading, changing the very ways we live our lives.

However, the couple says with a little help from technology and a patient judge they proceeded with the adoption process using video conferencing on zoom.

“Deep down something just told us don’t give up – don’t give up. And it’s just one of those things when it finally clicks it clicks you realize this is the reason why. There are so many wonderful kids that do need homes and unfortunately, with everything going on right now they really are desperate for people to start fostering and adopting.” said Ben and Kellie comer.

The family says they plan on hosting a celebration with all their relatives once confirmed it’s safe.





For now, the family of four is enjoying ‘home quarantine’ bonding.

