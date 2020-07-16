Digital Original: Local man giving homeless community free face masks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local man has a personal mission to help keep the homeless safe during this pandemic, by providing them with free face masks.

Jimmy Hinton is a minister in Little Rock and hosts an online motivational program called, “Keep It Real Ministries”.

“God has put me in a position to make these masks available to the less fortunate,” says Hinton.

The online-based minister says when he isn’t helping lift people’s spirits virtually, he is out in his community providing the homeless population with ways to stay safe.

“It’s more about a humanity issue,” explains Hinton. “Trying to make sure that everyone during this pandemic has the PPE or the proper materials, the proper resources to make it through this pandemic.”

Hinton’s act of kindness couldn’t have come more timely following Governor Asa Hutchinson’s daily coronavirus update where he issued a statewide mandate for face coverings.

Hinton says with more places now requiring face masks to enter he sees the homeless population at a disadvantage when they simply trying to survive.

The minister says he has already given out more than 50 cloth masks to the surrounding homeless population.

As for the cost, Hinton won’t say but instead says he feels blessed to be able to provide a valuable resource to those in need.

“It cost but what’s the benefits verse the cost,” says Hinton. “You have to count the cost – the benefit of saving someone’s life verse what it would cost me in minute.”

Each cloth mask comes individually wrapped in plastic and are washable.

To learn more about Hinton’s efforts in helping the homeless, click here.