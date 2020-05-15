Digital Original: Local restaurant using social media to unite owners with gold ring

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A gold ring, assumed to be a wedding band has been found as an iconic burger restaurant prepares to relocate after more than 30 years.

Karla Creasey is the owner of Black Angus, a restaurant in Little Rock. She says she feels blessed to still be in business despite COVID-19.

Creasey says it’s important to her to find the rightful owner because it’s the people that have visited her restaurant that has supported her most during these uncertain times.

She posted a picture of the ring to the restaurant’s Facebook page and says she is using her loyal customers to help find the owner.





“Lot’s of comments. I’ve had a couple of avenues suggested – Ansectry.com and the library to search for the wedding date to maybe find the owners,” said Creasey.

Last December the restaurant was informed they would need to relocate. Closing the doors of the current location off Rodney Parham road.