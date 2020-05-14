Digital Original: Local school celebrates class of 2020 with 5 valedictorians in unique way

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – One local school is showing that online learning can have its benefits for the student with not one, not two, but five valedictorians this year.

Arkansas Virtual Academy head of schools Amy Johnson says this is not the norm for the school.

She says many students start gearing up for this prestigious title at an early age.

However, Johnson says the school wanted to celebrate their hard work but understood that 5 student commencement speeches might make for a lengthy ceremony, so they did the next best thing.

“Cleary that’s a lot of speeches to hold so what we did was we sent our honor graduates a list of questions. We created a video mash-up of their answers and played that during our virtual ceremony and it was really a neat turn out to get to hear from each one of them in a very sort different and unique way,” said Johnson.

Johnson says the school typically holds an in-person commencement, however, due to COVID-19 they transitioned to an online ceremony.

Arkansas Virtual Academy holds innovative and valuable programs to help students gain real-life job skills in areas such as business, graphic design, and STEM.

