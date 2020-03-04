DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Local woman using dance to help physical, mental health

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One local woman is showing others how dancing can help not only your physical body but your mental health.

Our Michael Esparza visited with her to see her in action.

Kay Ford is a mental health therapist in little rock; she started swing dancing at the Little Rock bop club after her divorce left her mentally broken.

However, it was the rhythm she felt in her feet and music that vibrated in her soul that she says gave her back the strength to move on and be stronger.

Ford says swing dancing gave her the inner confidence she didn’t have before.

“It’s given me the social skills to be able to present myself and not to be conscious of how I am moving. It’s like dance like nobody is watching. Because it doesn’t really matter.” says Kay Ford

The swing dancing club has been around for more than 25 years; meeting every Wednesday night.

Ford says they have dancers young and old stop in for a class; including one member who is 95 years old.

Classes are every Wednesday night from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

