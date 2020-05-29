Digital Original: Local woman using unique hobby to encourage people to get outdoors

CONWAY, Ark. — One local woman is finding solace in her unique hobby and now is encouraging others to get outdoors and find happiness.

Known to her more than 11,000 followers on Instagram, Katie Sunshine makes large and colorful paintings outdoors, but not with a paintbrush a hula-hoop!

Her latest live video had more than five million views with peoples tuning in from around the world to watch and encourage the Conway based hula-hooping artist.

She says it’s important to find outlets especially during these uncertain times and says if you don’t have a hobby maybe pick up a hula-hoop.

“Don’t be scared to get out of your comfort zone. If you have an idea – give it a shot. Reach out see if you can find other people who are interested in the same thing and do some collaborations, make a special creation put it out there. Share it with the world and just don’t hold back,” said Katie.

Katie says she started hula-hooping one day 12 years ago.

For more information you can check out Katie’s Facebook and Instagram pages.