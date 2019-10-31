Digital Original: Martial arts instructor offers free self-defense classes

CONWAY, Ark. – October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and one Conway martial arts instructor is helping both men and women gain confidence by offering free self-defense classes all for one month.

“I was bullied as a kid,” says Curtis Robinson, the owner of Toe 2 Toe in Conway.

Robinson says he knows first hand what it’s like to be bullied and hopes that others who are experiencing domestic violence in their lives understand that there is help available.

“This is open to whoever needs it and I won’t ask much questions just let me know you are seeking self-defense classes and we will go from there,” Robsinson says.

Robinson, a thirty-year Martial Arts veteran as well as a twenty-four-year Army combat veteran. He hopes that these classes will give both men and women the confidence they sometimes need.

“I started martial arts in about the 7th grade and I grew in confidence and the irony is I didn’t pick fights and people stop picking on me when I got a little bit more confident,” he says.

Robinson says it isn’t about fighting but building the self-esteem from the inside out.

“It really is about body language and attitude,” he says.

According to The National Domestic Violence Hotline, on average, 24 people per minute are victims of rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner in the United States — more than 12 million women and men over the course of a year.

