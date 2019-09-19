Digital Original: National Preparedness Month, see if you’re properly prepared

DARDANELLE, Ark. – Would you know what to do in the event of a disaster?

The month of September is National Preparedness Month and staff at the Dardanelle Nursing and Rehabilitation Center are hoping to bring awareness for families and the community at large that being prepared in the event of disaster might just save your life.

Vickie Kneeland, the nursing home administrator, has worked at the facility for more than 40 years. She says the residents are like family.

She says it’s the little things that we tend to forget during an emergency and sometimes the most important.

“They should have like a backpack with food and snacks and medications,” explains Kneeland. “They should have all of their important documents have easy access to those in the event that they had to leave their home.”

Earlier this year Arkansas endured historic flooding. The nursing home was about 400 feet from the water and knew they need to respond quickly.

Yet, Kneeland says the staff responding quickly and ensured everyone stood calm.

“I am blessed to have this team,” she says. “The morning staff stood late just to help with the evacuation.”

Having an emergency plan in place allowed the staff to take their time and limit the stress levels – especially during a time that otherwise could have been disastrous.

“We started early to be proactive,” Kneeland says. “I’m grateful we have the emergency plan in place because it helped with getting the residents evacuated quickly.”

An emergency plan that not only works but can be shared with other homes and business to use as an example.

“It was the first time we implemented this procedure,” she adds.

The nursing home had 98 residents and all where safe.

Being prepared means being equipped with the proper supplies you may need in the event of an emergency or disaster.

FEMA has many resources to help create an emergency kit. Most of the items are inexpensive and easy to find.

For the more information on “Build-A-Kit” by Ready.gov, click here.