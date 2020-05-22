Digital Original: New downtown Stuttgart mural promotes positivity during uncertain times

STUTTGART, Ark. – One group of young adults are taking their positive message to the streets of their hometown with a full-scale mural on the side of a downtown building.

Cade Bethea from Stuttgart says he’s always liked and used the phrase “Be a Light.”

With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, Bethea says he wanted to create something that could help serve as a reminder to people that during these uncertain times; there is “light” to be sought.

“I just think right now more than ever we have to let our light shine and not let them dim,” says Cade Bethea. “This is dedicated to anyone who may feel any type of darkness in life or during these times, especially because I know a lot of people are struggling.”

Bethea recruited help from a few friends to create the masterpiece; taking the crew three days to complete the project.

“I just want to do something that will leave an impact and shine a light.” says Bethea.

Bethea used his own funds to pay for supplies.

He says he hopes the brightly colored mural located in Downtown Stuttgart will be not only a reminder, but motivation for those who may need it.