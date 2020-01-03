Digital Original: Pulaski County solving crimes using social media

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Social media has multiple purposes, like showcasing your accomplishments or raising money for charity.

However, for the Pulaski County Sheriff;s investigative team, they are using the digital tools to not only bring the community together but help fight crime.

Lt. Robert Garrett says more and more people are quick to share their whereabouts and actions, without considering the legal ramifications that could follow if caught.

“If we as a society half to tell the world everything we are doing. If you’re not doing the right thing somebody is going to see it and quite often that is law enforcement.”

A recent survey found that Facebook is the most highly used social media for law enforcement investigations, followed by Youtube and Snapchat.