Digital Original: Seniors helps seniors during COVID-19 not be forgotten

SHERWOOD, Ark. – As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the United States, people are adjusting to what it means to put their lives on hold.

However, many older Americans lack the necessary skills to stay connected. One local organization is helping some of the most vulnerable populations stay safe and not forgotten, senior citizens.

Jake and Kay Sammons from Sherwood are both senior citizens who run “Seniors Serving Seniors In-Home Care.”

They say as seniors themselves they know what it takes to keep people their age safe during these uncertain times.

Since COVID-19 has taken ahold the Sammons say they’ve seen more older folks feeling like they have been forgotten, which is why they believe it’s their duty to help those in need.

“I’m 75 so – I love older people and I love to work with older people and that’s really what – you know I really want to do that I want to help people,” said John Sammons.

The Senior Care Business has been around for more than 7 years.

Sammons says he’s had to recently add some changes to his business like reducing the number of people at the center from 40 to eight to help with social distancing.

Click here for more.