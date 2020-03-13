Digital Original: Tips from an expert on how to talk to kids about coronavirus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Coronavirus. It’s the word being repeated and heard everywhere you go.

However, talking to kids about the virus can be complicated.

Which is why Dr. Bronwyn MacFarlane, a gifted education professor at UA – Little Rock is sharing tips on how to talk to your children.

Dr. MacFarlane says it’s important for parents to be role models for your children, adding that parents should try to manage their emotions because children will model their behavior.

“It’s important for adults to stay calm because children will mimic the behavior,” she says.

She says showing children they are part of the solution can help them make better and healthier choices.

“Using video chats with grandparents and friends and talking about this is how we are helping keep them safe in protecting vulnerable populations so that kids understand that they are very much part of the solution when they are doing these healthy habits,” she explains.

MacFarlane says talking to children about this virus, known also as COVID-19, and explaining the most important thing is to stay positive.

Starting the Coronavirus Conversation:

Have the talk Provide only necessary information Stay positive and solution-focused when talking Listen to what they have to say and what they have heard Finally, Focus on what the family is doing and what they can do to keep everyone safe.

To learn more on activities you can do with your children while they are home, Dr. MacFarlane, suggests visiting here.