Digital Original: UA-Little Rock to move research expo online to help keep students and community safe

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The annual UA-Little Rock Research & Creative Works Expo, typically held in person, will now be moving more than 100 presenters to an online platform – all to help keep people safe during COVID-19.

This year students will connect with guests through the free event app Whova – allowing up to more than a thousand participates to attend the online expo.

Dr. Jeremy Scott, a professor at UALR and director of undergraduate research says this year’s expo came with some new challenges that students quickly found solutions to solve.

“That’s amazing again too – the flexibility and adaptivity of these students man of whom are first generations college students and yet here they are presenting in a virtual venue that has over 160 presenters,” says Scott.

Instead of posters, presentations and demonstrations, students will share images and short videos of their research, project or creative works.

Scott says members the public is invited to attend this year’s expo but must register using this Google form.

Judging will begin April 27 and end May 1, however, Scott says student’s projects will be available in the virtual expo space until November 2020.

If you would like more information on how you can attend the 2020 UA Little Rock Student Research & Creative Works Expo, click here.