Digital Original: UALR graduate overcomes challenges helping raise siblings after both parents are incarcerated

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A young Little Rock woman is helping others see that life’s most difficult obstacles can be overcome with the power of education.

Infinity Wallace is planning to walk across the stage and receive a degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Infinity Wallace

However, while wearing a smile wasn’t always easy for her, she helped raise her siblings when both her mother and father went to jail for drug-related charges.

She hopes by sharing her story, others can see the possibilities.

“I’m proud of myself that I kept going. That I didn’t give up, so yeah, you get to those points when you do smile and you look back and you’re just thankful you didn’t stop,” said Wallace.

Wallace is the first in her family to get a college degree.

She is currently enrolled in the Master of Social Work program at the university.

