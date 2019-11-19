Digital Original: UALR students share cultural traditions to promote diversity on campus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As diversity becomes more prevalent across the nation, helping to prepare future generations to embrace others’ differences is important in education.

For Busra Ergual, a student at UA Little Rock diversity is a big deal.

She came to the U.S. from Turkey eight years ago to study chemistry.

Now in her final year at the school, she is sharing her cultural traditions and encouraging others to do the same and she hopes this leaves a lasting message of the important of inclusion.

“I always tell my friends that they need to travel to another country. It can be any country but they got to go. So that they can know that we are very similar we all are very similar. So I just want them — I just want everyone to experience this,” said Ergual.

UALR is located in the most diverse part of the state according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Today’s event was part of the University’s International Celebration Week to help promote International Studies.





