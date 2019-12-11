“Escape Room” for new medical residents at UAMS gaining national attention

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Medical school … it’s not all fun and games but one doctor at the UAMS radiology department in Little Rock wants to ensure the new residents are having fun while learning the ropes of the hospital.

Medical professionals at UAMS in Little Rock, trying out the escape room.

Dr. Kedar Jambhekar is the residency program director in the UAMS College of Medicine’s Radiology Department and first brought the idea of an escape room as a team building exercise for the new residents.

With UAMS being a Level-1 trauma center, Dr. Jambhekar says it’s important for students to learn quickly how to deal with pressure in a fast-paced work environment.

“The residents have to take care of everything and do it really well and really quick, so they need to learn to work as a team,” he explains. “I want them to be able to depend on one another but also be able to speak with our patients.”

The UAMS radiology escape room has become so popular they have now featured it in other cities and at conferences where participants from 21 different countries have tried it.

