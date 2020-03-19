1  of  2
Little Rock dad shares workout tips for keeping fit while homebound during coronavirus crisis

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With more parents staying home due to COVID-19, one local dad is helping other fathers stay both physically and mentally fit during these uncertain times.

Ben Barker, of Little Rock, is a husband, father of three, health guru, coach and personal trainer.

Having played sports all his life, he’s dedicated to fitness and family.

Barker says he’s recently received several messages asking for advice on how to stay fit while at home.

He hopes his daily workout tips help fathers everywhere stay healthy and positive for the people that depend on them most, their family.

“I just think that it’s super important that I set the tone for my children and I keep them active. You know, if they see me being lazy, I think they will be lazy as well and if I set that example for them I think I can expect that as well,” he explains.

With more than three-thousand followers, the fitness expert hopes his videos and tips will help ease anxiety while keeping fathers active and practicing social distancing.

To learn more about Ben, visit his social media accounts linked below.

