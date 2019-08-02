Dillon Amphitheater dedicated after Little Rock resident at World Scout Jamboree

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In the midst of the first World Scouting Jamboree held in North America in over 50 years, the Boy Scouts of America dedicated a new amphitheater in honor of Little Rock natives Ray and Deborah Dillon.

This new facility occupies a prominent place at the BSA’s Summit Bechtel Reserve, immediately adjacent to the main assembly field and stage where over 45,000 scouts from 160 countries gathered in unity to celebrate the Scouting movement.

Ray Dillon retired as President and Chief Executive Officer of Deltic Timber Corporation in December 2016 after serving for more than 13 years in the position. Ray and Deborah Dillon have been involved with the BSA for many years, having children who earned the ranks of Eagle Scout and the Ranger Award in the BSA Venturing program. Dillon has also served on the Board of Directors of the BSA’s Quapaw Area Council for many years, including serving as council President in 2011-2012, and was recently elected as Area President for Arkansas and Oklahoma.

The Ray and Deborah Dillon Amphitheater will provide a place for quiet reflection to scouts who attend events at the Summit Bechtel Reserve. Located in West Virginia, the Summit Bechtel Reserve is the Boy Scouts of America’s newest high adventure base and the permanent host for the National Jamboree. Presenters at the dedication ceremony included BSA National Commissioner Ellie Morrison, former BSA National President Wayne Perry, Will Rockefeller, and Jack Furst. Several other dignitaries from central Arkansas and the Quapaw Area Council were in attendance.

World Scout Jamboree

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Butch Walker at 501.366.8381 or email at butch.walker@scouting.org.