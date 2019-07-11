Disaster food assistance for Lincoln County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) announced that eligible residents in Lincoln County can receive Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) benefits.

D-SNAP is authorized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (Food and Nutrition Services) under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act because of the flooding that began May 21, 2019.

Any household in Lincoln County during the flood that began May 21 that suffered disaster-related losses may be eligible to receive D-SNAP assistance. D-SNAP extends benefits to many households that would not ordinarily qualify but suddenly need food assistance because of a disaster. D-SNAP benefits are provided on an electronic, debit-like card and can be used to buy food items at authorized retailers.

People from this county who experienced at least one of the following as a direct result of the flooding that began May 21, 2019, may be eligible:

Damage to or destruction of the home or self-employment business

Loss or inaccessibility of income, including reduction or termination of income or a significant delay in receiving income, due to disaster-related problems.

Disaster-related expenses (home or business repairs, temporary shelter, evacuation, etc.) that are not expected to be reimbursed during the disaster benefit period

People seeking D-SNAP must apply in-person between Monday, July 15, through Friday, July 19. To receive D-SNAP, a person must have lived in the disaster area at the time of the flooding and must have suffered loss or damages described above.

D-SNAP applications will be accepted at the Lincoln County DHS Office located at 101 W. Wiley St, Star City, AR 71667 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To qualify for D-SNAP (disaster food benefits), you must have lived in an area impacted by the floods AND suffered flood related property damages.

The DHS Special Investigations Unit will perform random home visits on selected cases and the DHS Quality Assurance Unit will review each case that is approved for benefits.