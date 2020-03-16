Disney On Ice cancels NLR show due to spread of COVID-19

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Due to the increasing spread of COVID-19 and expanding restrictions on domestic and international travel, and in accordance with national, state and local governments prohibiting large group gatherings, the Disney On Ice presents Dream Big scheduled on April 2-5, 2020 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock has been cancelled.

For orders placed through Ticketmaster, there is nothing you need to do. It is Ticketmaster’s standing policy to automatically refund the full cost of the ticket and fees to the original purchaser’s credit card after a canceled event. Due to the unprecedented volume of cancelations, please note that your account will be refunded within the next 14 – 21 days.

If you purchased your tickets at the arena box office, please bring the tickets and the method of payment you used, to obtain your refund.