Disney On Ice coming to Simmons Bank Arena, April 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Disney On Ice will be presenting DREAM BIG during a week in April of 2020.

Tickets will be going on sale Tuesday, October 29 at 10:00 a.m.

SHOW TIMES:

Thursday, April 2 – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 3 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 4 – 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 5 – 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

There is a discount on opening night, but only for select tickets while supplies last, which will be $13.

Ticket Prices vary from $16, $26, $46, and $66 (plus applicable service charges) prices subject to change.

2-years-old and older must have a ticket.

Costumes are not permitted for guest 14 years and older.

Group sales: Discounts are available for groups of 9 or more. Special discounts are also available for scouts and schools. You can contact the group sales office at 501-975-9131 or email jflynn@simmonsbankarena.com.

Tickets are available at the Simmons Bank Arena Box Office or online at www.ticketmaster.com

DREAM BIG:

Believing is just the beginning for your favorite Disney heroes at Disney On Ice presents Dream Big! Miguel aspires to be a musician and journeys through the Land of the Dead to unlock his family’s history. Moana and Maui bravely restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti. Anna and Elsa save their kingdom while the Disney Princesses inspire with stories of strength, determination and kindness. Share every magical moment filled with breathtaking ice skating and beloved songs and stories that give you a reason to believe!