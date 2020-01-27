Disturbed Announces Show at Walmart AMP

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (News release) – Two-time Grammy®-nominated and multi-Platinum band, Disturbed is bringing The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour with very special guest Staind and Bad Wolves to the Walmart AMP on Wednesday, Aug. 26, as part of the 2020 Cox Concert Series. Gates for the concert will open at 5:30 pm, and music starts at 7 pm.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Jan. 31, at noon. Prices range from $45 to $179.50 plus applicable fees and can be purchased by calling 479.443.5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com.

In-person purchases can be made only at the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville from 10 am until 2 pm Monday through Friday and noon until 4 pm on Saturday. Tickets will be available for purchase via the WAC Tickets app on Friday, Feb. 7.

All tickets purchased for the 2020 Walmart AMP season will not be delivered until March 2020. Tickets will be delivered via the delivery method selected when the order was placed.

The 31-date amphitheater tour celebrates the two-decade anniversary of the band’s seminal album, The Sickness. On this tour, the band will perform songs off the album, as well as tracks from their most recent studio release, Evolution, and their extensive catalog.

Disturbed also shared today a new music video for “Hold on to Memories” directed by Matt Mahurin, who also directed their “Sound of Silence” music video. The video is inspired by the Mexican holiday Día de Muertos,aday of remembrance and celebration of loved ones who have passed, and shares the sentiment that as long as we keep their memories with us, a piece of them is still alive. Watch the music video for “Hold on to Memories” here.

The band previously shared their live video for “Hold on to Memories,” directed by Rafa Alcantara. The video captures a moment during Disturbed’s live show where the band perform alongside a video collage of their favorite memories, with photos and videos of their friends and families, both here and gone. Watch the live video for “Hold on to Memories” here.

Disturbed have continued their record-breaking streak at rock radio, claiming the title of “2019’s Most Played Artists” in the Active Rock format. The band earned their seventh consecutive No. 1 on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart and Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs Chart with their latest single “No More,” an achievement unmatched by any artist in history. Disturbed have earned 10 No. 1 singles on the chart, including “A Reason To Fight,” the track that initially broke the record earlier this year. “No More” is the third top-charting single from the band’s No. 1 album, Evolution (Reprise Records).