Doctors bring awareness of early flu activity

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There have been early signs of flu activity and doctors are wanting to make that more aware.

We are halfway through September and already clinics are seeing an uptick in the amount of flu activity.

We spoke with a doctor at the Arkansas Department of Health who say that the flu is here earlier than usual and the spread could be a result of school being back in session.

“Typically we count the new flu season as starting the 40th week of the year which is September 29th well now we are seeing an uptick and we aren’t completely out of the last flu season officially,” says DR. Jennifer Dillaha the Medical Director for Immunizations at the Arkansas Department of Health.

Dr. Dillaha says that many pharmacies already have this year’s flu vaccine and they are encouraging people to get it.