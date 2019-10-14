Doctor’s Building sold in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Natural Capital, a new Arkansas investment firm focusing on private market investments, partnered with Cushman & Wakefield | Sage Partners and other local investors to purchase the Doctor’s Building located at 500 South University in Little Rock, Arkansas. The new owners have immediate plans to invest significantly in property renovations. The transaction was brokered by Cushman & Wakefield | Sage Partners, who will manage the Doctor’s Building and neighboring Midtown Medical Building. Cushman & Wakefield | Sage Partners will also oversee all project development.

Located in Little Rock’s Medical corridor, the purchase and subsequent renovations of the Doctor’s Building will complement the ongoing development in the Midtown area.

“Investing in the heart of Little Rock is exactly what Natural Capital is all about,” said Brad Henry, managing partner. “Each of our partners calls Arkansas home, and we are thrilled that our first transaction will bring immediate value to a landmark building in a thriving part of our capital city.”

Natural Capital is led by Managing Partner Brad Henry and his partners Todd Simmons, CEO of Simmons Foods; Marshall Saviers, President of Cushman & Wakefield | Sage Partners; and Brock Gearhart, President and CEO of Greenwood Gearhart.

The current tenants of the building will remain in the building.

“As a tenant of more than 50 years, the Doctor’s Building is our home, and its location is essential to the Little Rock medical community,” said Dr. Chad Rodgers of Little Rock Pediatric Clinic. “We are pleased that the new ownership represents local investors who are committed to new improvements and want to ensure this space serves future generations of Arkansans.”

The closing of the sale took place on Oct. 1.

ABOUT NATURAL CAPITAL

Natural Capital is an investment firm focused on private investment opportunities, located in Arkansas and the Heartland region. The team brings decades of investing experience across multiple asset classes, including real estate, private and public equity, and investment fund due diligence. Natural Capital is led by Managing Partner Brad Henry and partners Todd Simmons, CEO of Simmons Foods; Marshall Saviers, President of Cushman & Wakefield | Sage Partners; and Brock Gearhart, President and CEO of Greenwood Gearhart.