Downtown Little Rock Partnership seeks artists for new public art initiative

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Downtown Little Rock Partnership is seeking artists of all backgrounds and experience levels to participate in its newly launched temporary public art installation initiative, the Mini Mural Project, designed to promote diversity and inclusion through art.

Seven artists diverse in race, gender, and age will be selected to each paint a 4×8-foot mural depicting their vision of the diverse cultures and backgrounds that make up our city, representing downtown Little Rock as “Everyone’s Neighborhood.”

The seven mini murals will be displayed in Baker’s Alley (the colorful alley behind the Arkansas Repertory Theatre) for at least six months. At the end of the installation, the art will be auctioned off. Proceeds will go back into the budget for the DLRP Public Spaces Committee to fund future rotations of similar projects.

“The idea for the Mini Mural Project was dreamed up by Downtown Little Rock Partnership’s Public Spaces Committee,” said Gabe Holmstrom, Executive Director of Downtown Little Rock Partnership. “To see one concept through the eyes of seven different diverse artists is something we have never done before. We hope this will continue to have a positive impact on downtown, as we have seen with our other public art initiatives.”

Specifics:

The seven selected artists will each be paid $950 for their work. The 4×8 plywood canvases will be provided by DLRP. Any expenses incurred by the artist, including paint or other materials, will be the responsibility of the artist.

Past mural experience is not required. Artists who have never submitted for a public art project before are encouraged to apply.

Applications available below

Those are to be filled out and emailed to publicart@downtownlr.com along with any samples of the artist’s work.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Monday, March 16th. Artists will be notified by Thursday, March 26th if they are chosen. Final artwork is due by the artists on Monday, April 27th.