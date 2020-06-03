Dozens arrested during protests Tuesday in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Dozens of protesters were arrested Tuesday as protests continued in the Capital City.
There was a peaceful protest at Little Rock City Hall on Tuesday morning.
An organizer of the protest said he and others spoke with Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey and a couple of lieutenants on Tuesday.
On Tuesday afternoon, protesters sat in the middle of 3rd Street and Broadway Street. Several roads were blocked.
Police arrested protesters who refused to leave the intersection.
On Tuesday afternoon, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. and Chief Humphrey held a joint press conference. Scott said he went to Monday night’s protest to help diffuse things and provide a presence of protection. He says protest organizers asked him to join. Scott also announced the curfew was moved from 10 p.m. to 8 p.m. Humphrey said, “local state government officials” in central Arkansas have received credible death threats.
On Tuesday evening, protesters walked down Capitol Avenue and Markham Street.
The protesters stopped marching at the intersection of Broadway and 3rd Streets Tuesday evening.
The protesters then made their way back down Capitol Avenue.
Governor Asa Hutchinson declared a State of Emergency Tuesday evening amid the fourth night of protests.
By the 8 p.m. curfew, there were still hundreds of protesters at the State Capitol.
A spokesperson with Arkansas State Police (ASP) says there will not be any roadblocks unless it becomes necessary.
According to Bill Sadler, a spokesperson with ASP, there is a heavy presence of a unified force to enforce the curfew.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved and ASP is the central command for this.
Arkansas Game & Fish, Highway Police and State Police are involved, with the help of the Arkansas National Guard, North Little Rock Police, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Sherwood Police, according to Sadler.
According to Sadler, the area extends from the State Capitol East of Interstate 30 and between 3rd and Interstate 630.
Sadler says similar pockets where the unified force is patrolling are also in West Little Rock, but would not say where. Sadler says there have not been any problems that they are aware of in this area.
Protesters then marched downtown to the Governor’s Mansion.
More protesters were arrested around 11 p.m. on 4th Street behind the Federal Building.