Drale Named Acting Chancellor of UA Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – University of Arkansas System President Dr. Donald R. Bobbitt today named Christina Drale, Ph.D., acting chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Drale has served as interim executive vice chancellor and provost of the campus since October 2018.

Drale will serve as acting chancellor as Bobbitt considers a plan for the future leadership of the campus. Bobbitt said he will continue visiting with UA Little Rock internal and external stakeholders leading up to the regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas on Sept. 12-13.

“In her time in the provost position, Dr. Drale has shown to be a very capable leader and I am grateful to her for stepping up to serve UA Little Rock as acting chancellor,” Bobbitt said. “She has my full confidence and support as we work through a long-term plan for the institution.”

Drale previously served as associate vice chancellor for faculty relations and administration. She earned a doctorate degree in sociology, a Master of Arts in sociology, and a Bachelor of Arts in communications, all from the University of California, San Diego.

Dr. Andrew Rogerson resigned as chancellor of UA Little Rock effective Sept. 1.