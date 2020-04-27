Drive-by shooting kills man and 4-year-old girl

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Two people, including a 4-year-old girl, were killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Pine Bluff.

Police responded to a shooting on E. 6th Street at about 11:30 Sunday night.

They found 37-year-old Terrance Givens shot to death.

Two other people, 34-year-old Roderick Givens and a 4-year-old girl, were taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No suspect information is available right now.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Pine Bluff Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or dispatch at 870-541-5300.