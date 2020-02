LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A man was taken into custody after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 30, near Roosevelt Road.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Friday.

An Arkansas State Trooper tells Fox16 dispatchers started getting calls from other drivers that the SUV was going eastbound in the westbound lane near Baseline Road.

The driver reportedly struck an 18-wheeler and another car before he ran into the ditch.

No word on injuries at this time.