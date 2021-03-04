Early Exit for Hogs: Women Fall 69-60 to Rebels in SEC Tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C.- No. 13 Arkansas (19-8) dropped its first round game in the SEC Tournament, as Ole Miss (11-10), the 11th seed, upset the Hogs, who were seeded sixth, 69-60. It’s the first time since 2017 the Hogs haven’t won at least one game in Greenville.

Chelsea Dungee led the Hogs on the scoresheet once again, going for 22 points in the loss. Destiny Slocum and Amber Ramirez also both got into double-figures, going for 13 and 10 points, respectively. Shakira Austin of Ole Miss stole the show in this one, though, as she scored 29 points and pulled down 13 rebounds.

TURNING POINT

Ole Miss jumped out to a lead in this one, as the Rebels led the Hogs 17-7 at the end of one. Arkansas couldn’t throw a rock in the ocean in the first, going 2-17 from the floor as a team. The second and third quarters were a different story though, as the Hogs trailed Ole Miss by just one after Slocum splashed a deep three to end the third period.

The Hogs struggled again in the fourth, though, shooting 3-17 from the field and making only two of their 11 shots from beyond the arc. Austin scored six points and grabbed five rebounds in the final frame to help ice the game away.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Dungee went for 20+ yet again, her 17 th time this season getting over the 20-point mark.

time this season getting over the 20-point mark. Dungee also had a team-high three steals.

Slocum played a well-rounded game – she dished four assists and pulled down five rebounds.

Erynn Barnum led the Hogs on the glass, grabbing seven boards.

NEXT TIME OUT

Arkansas awaits its NCAA Tournament fate. The Hogs will find out who and when they play next on Selection Monday, which will air live on ESPN on Monday, March 15.

