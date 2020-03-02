Early look at Super Tuesday, last day for early voting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Early voting totals here in Pulaski County are showing over 22,000 people have cast their votes.

But since then, two contender Democrats have pulled out of the race.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Tom Steyer will be on the ballot in Arkansas, but each is not in the running for the nomination.

Over the weekend some candidates or their spouses made an appearance in the state hoping to secure some super Tuesday votes.

Dr. Jill Biden was in Little Rock on Sunday as well as Diana Taylor the partner of Mike Bloomberg.

Senator Elizabeth Warren’s campaign also made a stop in Little Rock on Saturday where she rallied and more than 1500 people showed up, and while all this was going on two major players called it quits on their campaign run.

Coming in third place in South Carolina wasn’t enough to keep Tom Steyer’s presidential bid going, and former Southbend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg has also ended his bid for president.

Buttigieg was expected to be in Dallas, Texas for a rally ahead of Super Tuesday, but instead went home to Indiana to make the announcement.

Buttigieg started campaigning about a year ago and rose to the top after the Iowa Caucus, but failed to keep the momentum in early states moving forward.

“The best way to keep faith with those goals and ideals is to step aside and help bring our party and our country together, so tonight I am making the difficult decision to suspend my campaign for the presidency,” said Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Joe Biden and Mike Bloomberg picked up a few endorsements in Arkansas ahead of Super Tuesday.

Former Arkansas senator Blanche Lincoln is throwing her support behind Joe Biden while representatives Fred Allen and Kenneth Ferguson have announced they are backing Mike Bloomberg in the primary.

As a reminder with Super Tuesday just one day away, early voting in Pulaski County is available today from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Regional Building at 501 West Markham Street in Little Rock.

All polling locations will be open for Super Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.