Early morning Clarksville shooting leaves one victim with multiple gunshot wounds

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — According to the Clarksville Police Department at approximately 5:00 a.m. police responded to North Rogers Apartment for an unknown emergency.

Upon arrival they located a 29-year-old male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the Johnson County Regional Medical Center for treatment while officers secured the scene.

Police said, the suspect, Win Kyaw, 39 fled prior to the officers arrival but was found in Crawford County around 7:30 a.m. and taken into custody.

The investigation is on-going and is believed to be an isolated incident.

This is all we know at this time as the investigation is active and ongoing.