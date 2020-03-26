Easterseals Arkansas furloughs more than 90 people in wake of COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local nonprofit has announced some big changes during the COVID-19 outbreak. Due to the fact they were forced to close some of their programs, Easterseals in Little Rock has furloughed dozens of employees.

“This is unprecedented in my lifetime,” said Ron Ekstrand the CEO of Easterseals Arkansas.

During a time of difficulty, and uncertainty, Easterseals Arkansas has decided to let go of some of their staff in light of COVID-19.

“We took the action of furloughing 99 of our incredible staff, starting next Friday,” said Ekstrand.

Ekstrand says health and safety is their priority. They were forced to close many of their programs down because the numbers are bigger than 10 people.

“Without the income flowing in we don’t have the money to continue to pay them so we wanted to give them a week’s notice,” said Ekstrand.

He says they decided to furlough, because they serve people with disabilities. Ekstrand said this isn’t something they can just move to online only.

“That is a bit of a challenge for us, we’ll sometimes need support on the other end of the line, either a caregiver, a parent to help facilitate,” said Ekstrand.

As soon as its safe for them to open those closed programs, Ekstrand said they’ll call any of the employees who were furloughed to come back.

“We’ve been around for 75 years and we hope to be around for another 75 years,” said Ekstrand.

Ekstrand is also calling on national and local legislators to not forget about nonprofits during this time.

“Nonprofits are not at the table, we don’t have a lobbying budget, we don’t have large ability to contribute so sometimes we’re forgotten,” said Ekstrand.

There is still a lot of unanswered questions about the future for Easterseals, but during this tough time they are asking for donations.

You can read the whole statement Ekstrand sent out below.