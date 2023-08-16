LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There’s a new school in central Arkansas and it’s unlike any other in the state.

Tylisa Hampton joined Good Day Arkansas live at the Arkansas Military & First Responders Academy with an inside look as classes begin Wednesday.

The academy is a tuition-free college prep school where cadets will learn and develop several skills including coding, cybersecurity and pre-engineering as well as firefighting and emergency medical services.

There are 80 ninth and 10th grade students for the first day and officials with the academy said they will bring in 150 ninth-graders a year.

#HAPPENINGTODAY Today was the first day of school for the new Arkansas Military and First Responders Academy!!

The Academy welcomed 80 cadets in the 9th and 10th grade, Lt. Colonel Jason Smedley says he is excited to directly serve youth. Some cadets tell me they’re happy for… pic.twitter.com/SxSiigmMXT — Tylisa Hampton (@TylisaHamptontv) August 16, 2023

There are 11 academies across the country, but this is the first one to open in Arkansas and the first school in the state to have a full JROTC program. All cadets will be enrolled in the JROTC program, but officials said they are not required to join the military.

For more information on the Arkansas Military & First Responders Academy, visit AMFRA9-12.org.