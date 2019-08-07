ADE, State Board launch 2019-2020 My Child/My Student Campaign

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) — Positive and productive communication between parents and teachers throughout the school year helps promote student success in and out of the classroom. To support parents and educators, the Arkansas Department of Education and State Board of Education are launching the 2019-2020 My Child/My Student public awareness campaign.

In its sixth year, the 10-month campaign highlights specific college, career, and community readiness topics, along with student safety and support topics, each month from August through May. The campaign includes links to multiple helpful resources about each topic, as well as guiding questions parents and teachers should consider when communicating about the topics.

“Ongoing communication between parents and teachers is a very important factor in student achievement and success,” ADE Secretary Johnny Key said. “The My Child/My Student public awareness campaign provides valuable tools to help aid that conversation. Together, parents and teachers are helping Arkansas lead the nation in student-focused education.”Topics for 2019-2020 are listed below.

Month College, Career, and

Community

Readiness Topic Student Safety and Support

Topic August Family and Community

Engagement Getting to and from School

Safely September G.U.I.D.E. for Life Mental Health Awareness October R.I.S.E. Arkansas National Substance Abuse

Prevention Month November Student Success Plans Anti-Bullying December Equity Safe, Supportive, and

Collaborative School Culture January Mentoring Child Abduction/Human

Trafficking February Career Opportunities Internet Safety March Accessing Community

Supports/Community

Service National Nutrition Month April Importance of Good

Communication Protective Factors for Children

and Youth May Summer Reading Summer Meals Programs

To learn more about the campaign, visit http://bit.ly/MyChild_MyStudent.