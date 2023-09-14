LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Garden-to-table is becoming a reality for hundreds of central Arkansas kids thanks to a local nonprofit.

The mission of Apple Seeds is to educate students on nutrition, healthy living and the benefits of growing your own food.

They’ve been active in northwest Arkansas for years but are now expanding to Little Rock, providing kids with hands-on, in-classroom education and field trips to Oak Forest Community Garden.

Organizers say not only will this help kids learn to love wholesome foods but could also set them up for a healthy future.

“As long as you expose kids early, they can then make well-informed decisions that will impact their health for the rest of their life,” University District Cooperation Executive Director Barrett Allen said.

To help the move, Arkansas Children’s Hospital will provide funding to Apple Seeds over the next three years.