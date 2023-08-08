LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas is highlighting two new state laws as the school year begins.

The two laws, acts 542 and 317, address potential transgender issues regarding use of names, pronouns and restrooms in public schools.

Act 542, named the Given Name Act, states that a school employee could use someone’s preferred pronoun only if they have written permission from the minor’s parent or guardian and are willing to use it. If the school employee is not willing, even with written permission, they are not required to do so.

ACLU officials said that parents should contact their student’s school for their particular procedure.

Act 317 designates school restrooms, changing rooms and overnight rooms on trips to birth-assigned gender.

The law also requires schools to provide reasonable accommodations for students who are unwilling or unable to use facilities according to their gender at birth.

Arkansas ACLU Executive Director Holly Dickson warned about the impact both laws have on students and school staff.

“Acts 317 and 542 put schools in a precarious position between longstanding federal and new state laws; put teachers in jeopardy of committing equal protection violations if they follow state law, and at risk of being treated unlawfully for recognizing students’ rights,” Dickson said.

The ACLU’s full breakdown of each law’s requirements can be found on their website.