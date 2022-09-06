LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In a short Arkansas Legislative Council PEER meeting Tuesday, lawmakers approved federal COVID-19 recovery funding for 44 school districts.

In June, the committee approved $500 million in spending authority for the Dept. of Education to use these American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds. These were intended to help schools recover from the pandemic. Amid the teacher pay debate in July, members rescinded that, instead recommending districts come up with plans to use the funds for teacher and staff bonuses.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson was not thrilled in July when the Arkansas Legislative Council voted to rescind that $500 million, but he released a statement Tuesday afternoon showing his support of the council’s decision.

“I’m grateful the General Assembly is quickly approving the large volume of funding requests coming from school districts,” Hutchinson said. “These are federal funds that will help school districts in a variety of ways overcome the financial challenges related to the pandemic. Many of the school districts have prioritized teachers and staff and this has been a priority of both the general assembly and my administration.”

“Proud of where we’re at,” said State Sen. Jonathan Dismang (R). “We’re going to take these as quickly as we can to make sure these funds are released as soon as possible.”

Dismang said of the 44 districts, 10 will use the recommendations. Eight modified them. Twenty-six could not meet the recommendations and presented alternative plans to the committee.

“There were still needs associated with COVID,” said Education Sec. Johnny Key. “[Some needed a new] HVAC, space projects so they could spread out their classes more.”

“We appreciate the work they’re doing,” Key said. “We know they’re putting their heart and soul into educating their students.”

The districts that requested and will receive the funds are:

1. Mineral Springs 2. Clarendon 3. Cleveland County 4. Crossett 5. Riverside 6. Hope 7. Founders Classical Academies of Arkansas 8. Bearden 9. Mount Ida School District 10. Bergman 11. Jessieville 12. Magazine Public School 13. Guy-Perkins 14. Nemo Vista 15. Cedarville 16. Alma 17. Dermott 18. Melbourne School District 19. Scranton 20. McGehee 21. Ouachita River 22. Des Arc Public Schools 23. Star City 24. Rose Bud 25. County Line 26. Buffalo Island Central 27. Flippin 28. Booneville 29. Gravette 30. Palestine-Wheatley 31. Heber Springs 32. Dover 33. Clinton 34. Charleston 35. Van Buren 36. Corning 37. Arkansas School for the Deaf 38. Omaha School District 39. East End 40. Viola 41. Augusta 42. Nashville 43. Stuttgart 44. Newport

Another meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday, and Key said he expects more districts to come forward.