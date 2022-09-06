LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In a short Arkansas Legislative Council PEER meeting Tuesday, lawmakers approved federal COVID-19 recovery funding for 44 school districts. 

In June, the committee approved $500 million in spending authority for the Dept. of Education to use these American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds. These were intended to help schools recover from the pandemic. Amid the teacher pay debate in July, members rescinded that, instead recommending districts come up with plans to use the funds for teacher and staff bonuses.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson was not thrilled in July when the Arkansas Legislative Council voted to rescind that $500 million, but he released a statement Tuesday afternoon showing his support of the council’s decision.

“I’m grateful the General Assembly is quickly approving the large volume of funding requests coming from school districts,” Hutchinson said. “These are federal funds that will help school districts in a variety of ways overcome the financial challenges related to the pandemic. Many of the school districts have prioritized teachers and staff and this has been a priority of both the general assembly and my administration.”

“Proud of where we’re at,” said State Sen. Jonathan Dismang (R). “We’re going to take these as quickly as we can to make sure these funds are released as soon as possible.”

Dismang said of the 44 districts, 10 will use the recommendations. Eight modified them. Twenty-six could not meet the recommendations and presented alternative plans to the committee.

“There were still needs associated with COVID,” said Education Sec. Johnny Key. “[Some needed a new] HVAC, space projects so they could spread out their classes more.”

“We appreciate the work they’re doing,” Key said. “We know they’re putting their heart and soul into educating their students.”

The districts that requested and will receive the funds are:

1. Mineral Springs

2. Clarendon

3. Cleveland County

4. Crossett

5. Riverside

6. Hope

7. Founders Classical Academies of Arkansas

8. Bearden

9. Mount Ida School District

10. Bergman

11. Jessieville

12. Magazine Public School

13. Guy-Perkins

14. Nemo Vista

15. Cedarville

16. Alma

17. Dermott

18. Melbourne School District

19. Scranton

20. McGehee

21. Ouachita River

22. Des Arc Public Schools

23. Star City

24. Rose Bud

25. County Line

26. Buffalo Island Central

27. Flippin

28. Booneville

29. Gravette

30. Palestine-Wheatley

31. Heber Springs

32. Dover

33. Clinton

34. Charleston

35. Van Buren

36. Corning

37. Arkansas School for the Deaf

38. Omaha School District

39. East End

40. Viola

41. Augusta

42. Nashville

43. Stuttgart

44. Newport

Another meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday, and Key said he expects more districts to come forward.