LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Parents around the Natural State in need of back-to-school supplies will soon be in luck thanks to the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission.

Officials with the Arkansas MLK Commission announced that their annual back-to-school supply tour will be held on Aug. 9 and 10 at multiple locations around the state.

The commission provided a schedule of where and when the tour stops will be.

Aug. 9 (Noon to 3 p.m.) Little Rock The Restoration Center, 10610 Chicot Road Crump Park, S. Chester St., and W. 33rd St. The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, 906 Broadway St. North Little Rock Brothers Barber Shop, 4720 Camp Robinson Road, Suite D Thankful Salon, 4306 Highway 161 Hot Springs Family Park, 215 Family Park Road Stuttgart Stuttgart Police Department, 514 S. Main St.



Aug. 10 (5 to 7 p.m.) Smackover/Norphlet Smackover Elementary School, 701 Magnolia St., Smackover Norphlet Middle School, 700 School St., Norphlet Smackover High School, #1 Buckaroo Lane, Smackover



Arkansas MLK Commission Executive Director DuShun Scarbrough said this was the sixth year they’ve done the giveaway and that they’re happy to provide relief for families in need.

“We are pleased to once again partner with Walmart and Entergy to provide thousands of school supplies to hundreds of families in rural and underserved areas of the state,” Scarbrough said. “Not only does this exemplify Dr. King’s mission of serving others, these events will provide much-needed relief for families who face financial challenges associated with day-to-day life.”

Commission officials said children must be present and that attendees will receive supplies on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last.

Officials said the commission also is accepting school supply donations at 906 Broadway Street in Little Rock.