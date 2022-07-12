LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A report on what happened during the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas was a topic of discussion during Tuesday’s Arkansas School Safety Commission meeting.

Local law enforcement leaders talked about the lack of commanding control during the Texas shooting and the importance of having strong leadership during a critical incident.

The commission chairwoman talked about past shootings at Arkansas schools, saying we are not immune to tragedy.

“We need to make sure that we use these lessons and make sure that nothing like this happens in our state,” Dr. Cheryl May said.

Also discussed at the meeting was equipment availability for school security officers and making sure officers and staff have adequate training.

Dr. May also brought up cybersecurity threats, identity theft and ransomware.

Dr. Laura Dunn with the UAMS Psychiatric Research Institute asked about addressing mental health in schools after a traumatic incident.

Next Tuesday, July 19th, the commission is expected to hear from representatives with Congressman French Hill’s office concerning money available through school safety grants.

A Little Rock School District principal, along with a group of students, will also be at a future meeting to discuss school safety.

Subcommittees will turn in drafts of what to include in the full interim report by July 22.

The full interim report is due to Governor Asa Hutchinson by August 1.

A final report will be given in October.

Anyone who would like to give their input on school safety measures can email the commission at publicinput@CJI.edu.